Meet Crunchy the carrot

Harvest season brought a unique find for a KELOLAND family. Take a look.

It’s a carrot… times seven. Jody Thornton lives in Sioux Falls but her cousins have a garden near Platte. They recently brought her fresh and canned produce from the garden including this unique carrot.

“We thought you’d like to see this and then they left it with me and so I said well I’d like the news to know about it so other people can enjoy it,” Jody Thornton said.

Thornton says she’s never seen anything like it and thinks the carrot looks like a crab. They decided to name it Crunchy. She says she’ll keep it for a while but will eventually eat it so it doesn’t go to waste.