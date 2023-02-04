SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are animal lovers, but sadly not all animals find their way to a loving home. A Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that.

Dog Days and Almost Home Canine Rescue hosted a meet and greet for dogs who have had harder times finding their forever home. Board Member Michelle Seten says this event is meant to give one on one face time and hopefully get these dogs adopted.

“It’s so exciting to be here at Dog Days and have their support. We’re always so lucky to have them on board with us. Because, you know, without them and their support, that’s it’s hard to get these dogs the exposure that they deserve.”

Many of the dogs shown were abandoned or neglected. Seten says their organization will continue working to provide these dogs with loving homes.