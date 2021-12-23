Medtronic and South Dakota settle Medicaid case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota and Medtronic have reached a settlement agreement to resolve the state’s share of alleged Medicaid damages.

The Medicaid damages arise from the same conduct resolved in Medtronic’s October 2020 federal

settlement with the DOJ.

Medtronic will pay $400,000 to South Dakota. The damages come from Medicaid claims filed between September 1, 2010, through September 30, 2019.

The state’s agreement resolves the state’s share of alleged Medicaid damages at issue in the 2020 federal settlement agreement related to alleged payments by Medtronic to Carnaval Brazilian Grill, a restaurant owned by a South Dakota neurosurgeon, Wilson Asfora.