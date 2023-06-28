SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that handles medical waste is suing Sanford Health, accusing the health system of delivering a human torso concealed in a plastic container.

Monarch Waste Technologies filed the lawsuit in North Dakota. Court documents claim employees from Healthcare Environmental Services, which is a subsidiary of Sanford, staged photographs to make it look like MWT was not maintaining the treatment facility.

The lawsuit also accuses HES of cutting off its water supply as part of a negotiation tactic, which would have put human lives at risk.

MWT is also accusing the company of not making payments.

Monarch Waste Technologies says these actions have damaged its reputation in the medical community.

KELOLAND News reached out to Sanford Health for a comment. In an emailed statement, Sanford says it denies any wrongdoing and will defend against Monarch’s claims.

Sanford Health’s full statement:

“We deny any wrongdoing, will vigorously defend against Monarch’s claims, and will file our own claims against Monarch for its demonstrated failure to fulfill services it was contractually obligated to provide. Sanford Health has always complied with all the proper procedures and regulations regarding these practices and to suggest otherwise is outrageous. We look forward to the details relating to this matter coming to light during the course of this litigation.”