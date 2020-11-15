Medical students experience medical school during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Experiencing medical school during a pandemic is something University of South Dakota medical student Bogdan Anton and graduate Tej Mehta never would have expected.

“I actually think that this is one spot where USD does a particularly good job, and I think that if you’re willing to seek it, there’s a lot of opportunities that you have to prepare yourself for something like this,” Mehta said. “Namely that a lot of these patients require really hands-on care, and that’s something that USD, in my experience, allowed its medical students to do.”

Mehta is currently at the Medical College of Wisconsin for his first year of residency training. He’ll then go to Johns Hopkins for five years of radiology training.

“Then I’ll be working for the military for the next foreseeable part of my career,” he said. “That will consist of a lot, obviously working in military facilities like Walter Reed, and places like that, but then also a lot of deployments oversees.”

For now, Mehta spends a lot of his time caring for patients in the ICU.

“It’s an everyday kind of thing,” he said. “I mean, probably, something like half of the patients that I’m seeing right now have coronavirus or have complications that are related to coronavirus, and it’s definitely one of the most serious things we have going on right now in the ICU, if not, the most serious thing and it’s sad.”

Anton is in his fourth year of medical school and plans to start residency training next year.

“I think that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of role models have had the chance to step up,” Anton said. “Whether that be our school leadership or our faculty, the physicians that we rotate with. I think in a way, that will make me a better physician in the future being able to kind of follow in their footsteps and the examples that they have provided for us to take care of patients regardless of the obstacles in our way.”

“I think everybody knows that we all come out of here with good training and that we’re ready to jump on board and do the best that we can do in order to help people as best as we can,” Mehta said.

KELOLAND News did a story about their 3D-printed personal protective equipment (PPE) back in April. You can find that story in the link below.