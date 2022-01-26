Medical marijuana bills pass the State Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana was a hot topic in Pierre Wednesday.

Lawmakers took up five bills on the Senate floor for medical cannabis — everything from establishing an oversight committee to restrictions to custody and visitation rights.

The Senate amended a bill that establishes an oversight committee that will meet two times a year.

The committee will monitor the effectiveness of the dispensaries and cultivation facilities and whether there is a sufficient number in operation.

But the amendment would dissolve the committee after three years.

“Three years from now the committee will have met six times here’s what happens these boards exist forever and nobody goes back and looks at it, we’ve got a bunch of boards out there this one will sunset after three years,” Republican Senator Lee Shoenbeck said.

Senator David Wheeler resisted that amendment.

“I don’t think we can tell the future, I don’t think three years is enough time, maybe it’s five years, maybe it’s two years or 10 years, we don’t know,” Wheeler said.

The bill passed on a vote of 32-2.

Another bill would make sure health care facilities, mental health centers and accredited treatment centers can establish reasonable restrictions related to the medical use of cannabis, including allowing a cardholder no more than 3 ounces at a time.

It also designates who can be considered a caregiver. Among other things, that caregiver needs to be at least 21 years old and has not been convicted of a disqualifying felony.

Lawmakers also voted on a bill that states no person may be denied custody or visitation rights with a minor solely because the person is a cardholder.

