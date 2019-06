SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurse and a pilot are dead and a crew member injured after a medical helicopter crashed at an airport in Minnesota on Friday morning. The North Memorial Health helicopter crashed at Brainerd Regional Airport.

No patients were on board when the crash happened about 1 a.m. Friday. A nurse and a pilot were killed.

The injured crew member was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into whether fog was a factor in the crash.