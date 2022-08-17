PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first Medical Cannabis Program Administrator is leaving the Department of Health.

Outgoing Program Admin Geno Adams confirmed the departure in a phone call with KELOLAND News on August 17, but did not give any additional info at the time.

The job has been posted by the state through the Department of Human Resources, advertising a salary range of $79,870.26 – $84,568.51 annually. The job of the Administrator is to oversee the state’s burgeoning medical marijuana program.

Specific program duties include managing the program budget; supervision of program staff; developing program policies and procedures as needed; assisting with the rulemaking process; overseeing and directing the implementation of an inventory and verification systems needed for program administration; application and registration of patients, eligible providers, establishments (cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries and laboratories); regulation and inspection of establishments; fee collection; providing general information; and working with a broad group of stakeholders, including the legislature. Partial description from the job posting

State records show that as of August 17, Adams is still actively employed in the position.

Prior to his time as Medical Cannabis Program Admin, Adams served as Fisheries Program Administrator for the Department of Game, Fish & Parks.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the Department of Health for more info on the search for a new Medical Cannabis Program Administrator, as well as for more info on Adams’ departure.