Medical, business organizations come together to back ‘Mask Up South Dakota’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As coronavirus cases in South Dakota continue to increase, medical and business organizations alike are calling for more help from the public.

Rallying behind the message “Mask Up South Dakota” and #MaskUpSoDak, the South Dakota State Medical Association announced the support of 30+ organizations to support maskings as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Ben Aaker, president of the SDMA, spoke during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. You can watch the news conference in the player above.

Dr. Aaker cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that wearing masks can help communities slow the spread of COVID-19 when worn consistently and correctly by a majority of people in public settings.

Avera Health, Sanford Health and Monument Health as well as the South Dakota Nurses Association (SDNA), South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO), South Dakota Municipal League, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Associated School Boards of South Dakota, and School Administrators of South Dakota and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board supported the call to promote masking.

On Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 11,188 active coronavirus cases in South Dakota along with 395 current hospitalizations and 375 deaths from the virus.

The other organizations supporting “Mask Up South Dakota” are listed below.