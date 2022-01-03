Medicaid expansion to be on Nov. 8 ballot in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A ballot measure to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota has been validated by South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

Medicaid expansion will be on the Nov. 8 ballot this year, Barnett said in a Jan. 3 news release. It will be titled Constitutional Amendment D.

A constitutional amendment requires 33,922 valid signatures in order to qualify for the ballot.

Barnett said in the release that based on random samples, 38,255 signatures were deemed valid.

Citizens can challenge the Secretary of State’s validation of the measure. To do so, they must submit an original, signed affidavit to the Secretary of State’s office no more than 30 days after Jan. 3. The deadline to file a challenge is 5 p.m. Central Time on Feb. 3.