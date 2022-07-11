SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters will only have to vote once about Medicaid expansion in 2022.

The group Dakotans for Health has withdrawn Initiated Measure 28, which would have expanded Medicaid in South Dakota. After gaining enough signatures to make the ballot, Dakotans for Health notified the secretary of state’s office it wanted to withdraw on Monday.

Dakotans for Health intends to team up with South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the coalition of health care, agriculture and business organizations wanting to expand Medicaid. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare sponsored Constitutional Amendment D, which will be on the November 2022 ballot.

“I’m grateful that Dakotans for Health will be a major partner in ensuring this critical Amendment passes in November,” Zach Marcus, campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare said in a news release. “Medicaid expansion is a great deal for South Dakota. We will bring hundreds of millions of dollars back home, and make more than 40,000 of our friends and neighbors newly eligible for affordable health care.”

Rick Weiland, co-founder for Dakotans for Health, said he looks forward to working to pass Constitutional Amendment D.

“After conversations with South Dakotans Decide Healthcare members, we have agreed that the best path forward to accomplishing this goal is to join efforts behind one campaign,” Weiland said in a news release.

South Dakota is one of just 12 states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid, which focuses on low-income individuals and families.

The two groups pushing for the same goal was the topic of a recent report by South Dakota News Watch.