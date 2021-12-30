Mechanic offers winter car care tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not only do you want to make sure you’re prepared for the cold snap, but your vehicle should also be ready for the below zero temperatures.

Tom Broadbent with Airway Auto Service recommends giving your car a few minutes to warm up before driving it. He says this time of year can get busy.

“We’re actually pretty caught up with it right now, so the cold snap will bring in the bigger repairs, the starters, the fuel pumps, we do some transmission work and engine repairs nonstop,” Broadbent said.

When temperatures drop it’s not uncommon to have low tire pressure. But if you repeatedly keep getting that notification on your vehicle, you may want to go get it checked out.