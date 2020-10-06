Meat lockers facing backlogs heading into deer season

Troubling news for area hunters.

If you’re planning to go deer hunting this season good luck finding a meat locker that’ll process it.



A lot of area meat lockers are saying they won’t be processing wild game this year due to a backlog of other meats, while others are saying they’ll process it, but you’re going to have to be patient.

Meat lockers are a bit of a mess right now.

“They’re so booked out, as we are, they’re not going to take the time to do wild game this year,” Renner Locker Jon Siemonsma assistant manager said.

At the Renner Locker, like so many others, they have a backlog of products to still get processed like hogs and cattle.

A lot of it stems from when meatpacking plants temporarily shut down earlier this year due to widespread COVID-19 cases at their plants.

Word traveled quickly — because of that, meat was going to be hard to come by.

So a lot of people began buying their own hogs and cattle to have them slaughtered and processed at local meat lockers.

“Right now we are still doing hogs and cattle, room is an issue and will continue to be an issue,” Siemonsma said.

And so is hired help.

The Renner Locker says it’ll still take wildgame this year, but when you bring it in, bring your patience too.

“We were always three months out four months at best and now we are a year out people are booking for 2022 it’s craziness right now in the locker business,” Siemonsma said.

Other lockers we talked with today say the same thing, if you bring in a deer or other wildgame expect longer waits this year.

They’re asking hunters to bring it in clean and boneless if possible, because that’ll help speed up the process.

“We’re going to try and muscle through, we’ll see how it goes,” Siemonsma

KELOLAND News also checked with Lee’s Meats in Tea.

They only process wildgame, so they’re not experiencing the same kind of backlog.

Bob’s Custom Meats in Chester and S & S Services in Hills, Minnesota also have backlogs and are asking hunters to be patient if they bring in wild game there.