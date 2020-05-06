Meat limitations at area grocery stores

Consumers are starting to see the effects of the coronavirus outbreaks at several meatpacking plants across the country, including here in KELOLAND.

Grocery stores are now beginning to limit how much you can buy at the meat counter.

Hy-Vee has meat products available at its stores, but due to the closure of some plants and worker shortages, as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they’re looking for.

Because of this, Hy-Vee says it’s going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department.

Now you’ll be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when you checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.

At Costco, where shoppers typically buy in bulk, the store has now placed a three-product cap on purchases of fresh beef, poultry and pork.

Smithfield Foods began putting some of its employees back at the plant in Sioux Falls this week after making numerous changes inside to protect its workers from coronavirus. But many consumer experts say until all meat plants reopen and stay open, consumers can expect meat limitations to stay in place until further notice.

KELOLAND News also checked with Sunshine Foods and Fareway in Sioux Falls and both tell us, as of right now, they are not limiting the amount of meat a customer can buy.

KELOLAND News also reached out to Walmart. The retail giant sent us this statement, “Meat continues to be in high demand as customers stock up on protein. As we would normally do during periods of high demand, we are working through our supply chain to continually replenish items as quickly as possible to help us meet the needs of our customers.”