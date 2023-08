VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — People at the Walmart in Vermillion were evacuated from the store due to a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Crews arriving on the scene found people being evacuated from the building.

Employees reported that the fire started in the meat cooler. Firefighters went inside and found light smoke. The cooler sustained fire and heat damage.

No one was hurt. Officials say the fire was electrical in nature.