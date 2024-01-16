SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Michael Albertus has been a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program for two years and the South Dakota winter hasn’t stopped him yet. The program relies heavily on volunteers to pack and deliver meals.

“On a daily basis, we need over 40 volunteers to pack and deliver meals. On a weekly basis we have over 20 routes that are open,” said Meals on Wheels Coordinator Samantha Locke.

But volunteers aren’t just filling stomachs. They’re also filling hearts.

“For me, it’s a pleasure to talk to these people. I might be the only one they see in a day and it’s a welfare check,” said volunteer Michael Albertus.

The program delivers meals to ages 60 and older who are homebound. Today, over 500 meals were prepared and given out around Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.

“Every day, we pack meals Monday through Friday starting at 9:30. We have a hot line that contains a meat portion, a potato and a vegetable,” said Locke.

But to many, it’s more than just a meal.

“You’re not only providing them with a warm hot, meal. You’re providing them with that socialization and that little interaction. It just makes them so happy,” said Locke.

If you are interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels, you can learn more here.