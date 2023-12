MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says quote “Stop Stealing our Signs!.”

Today and through the end of the month, if you have a stolen Meade County Highway sign, you can turn it into the Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours.

You can also leave them at the front door after hours, no questions asked.

The Meade County Highway Department estimates they spend $40,000 on replacing highway signs each year.