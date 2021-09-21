Meade County residents urged to purchase tags early

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Meade County say people who have vehicle licenses expiring in November should buy their tags early.

Meade County Treasurer Robin Shrake, urged residents, who have motor vehicle licenses expiring in November, to purchase their tags early. She says residents with last names that begin with T through Z will be affected.

Shrake says the state Division of Motor Vehicles is setting up a new computer software system that will go live on November 29th.

Meade County says this is the first time since 2008 the state has changed its computer licensing procedure. While state officials are confident in the new system, they still expect some delays.