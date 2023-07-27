MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Meade County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a dog.

This Doberman was found running in the Erickson Ranch Road area. Reports say that officers responded to several calls about it running loose in the area.

The Doberman

It is said to have bit one of the officers.

It is currently impounded but police are asking for anyone with information about the dog or any possible owner to confirm vaccinations for the dog.

Please call the Meade County Sheriff’s office if you have any information.