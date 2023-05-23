MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Meade County are searching for an 18-year-old escapee.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday they received a report of an injured female walking on Bear Butte Road. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Richter of Rapid City.

Richter was arrested for simple assault, parole violation, possession of a controlled drug and other warrants. Richter was taken to the Meade County jail where he broke from the deputy and ran.

Richter was last seen running south near the courthouse, wearing a green hoodie, dirty black pants and a black and orange beanie. Police say he was handcuffed at the time of his escape. Richter is described as a white male, 5-foot, 8-inches and weighs 140 pounds.

In an abundance of caution, law enforcement will have a significant presence at the Sturgis schools throughout the day.

Police say Richter is not considered armed and dangerous. If he is located or if anyone sees anything suspicious, you are asked to call authorities.