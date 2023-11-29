MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Meade County will soon have an additional deputy who will serve in many facets, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

On Tuesday, November 28, the Meade County Commission voted to accept a $125,000 grant from the Department of Justice COPS to hire an additional deputy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new MCSO deputy will be trained in crisis intervention. He or she will serve as a training deputy for other deputies, jail staff and other law enforcement officers and answer calls for service.

There have been a vast increase in calls for service in dealing with mental health issues. By providing deputies and officers with tools to de-escalate volatile situations, it increases the safety of everyone. The training is patterned on crisis intervention programs being successfully utilized by other agencies in the region.

The grant will allow for this deputy to dedicate more time to training including those law enforcement staff in the MCSO jail.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training course requires and extensive 40-hour curriculum over five days. The course gives law enforcement a better understanding of mental illness. The training incorporates communication skills, practical experience and role-playing. Officers meet with mental health professionals and family members in the classroom and in on-site visits.

“We have the best deputies around, and this grant provides another tool for deputies to use when safely resolving critical incidents in our County. We remain committed to serving the best interests of Meade County residents, and this is a step forward”, said Sheriff West.