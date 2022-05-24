MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Minnehaha County recently held a liquor compliance sting at nearly 5 dozen businesses in the county.

Of the 59 businesses checked, 55 followed the law for alcohol sales.

However four businesses failed the sting. They include the Brown Jug in Hartford and three Dell Rapids businesses– County Fair Foods, T&C’s Self Service and Rocky Run.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says compliance checks are done periodically throughout the county in an effort to reduce the underage purchase of alcoholic beverages.