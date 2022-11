PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughlin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of sex crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old Jerome Goodhouse sexually abused two young children in McLaughlin in 2017.

After abusing one of them, he threatened her and told her to remain quiet about what he did.

Goodhouse was sentenced to life in federal prison on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child, and to 20 years for Witness Tampering.