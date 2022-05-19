SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one week since a deadly derecho tore through eastern KELOLAND, but the signs of damage are still evident in many places, including Sioux Falls’ city parks.

At the tennis courts in McKennan Park, they’ve replaced racquets with wrenches.

“We’re taking the fence fabric off, securing the site, getting the fence fabric down,” park operations manager Kelby Mieras said. “Just trying to make a safer environment here in the park.”

Last Thursday, these tennis courts were no match for mother nature as she served up 90 mph winds that bent about two dozen poles near the bottom, which caused significant damage.

“The south courts are available, but the north courts are currently not available because of the condition of the fencing,” Park and Recreation Director Don Kearney said.

Fencing typically sees a lot of tennis players this time of year, but luckily not this year.

“The state tennis tournament is not in Sioux Falls this year, so we’re very fortunate with that because McKennan Park is one of the host sites when it comes to Sioux Falls,” Mieras said.

Right now the city doesn’t know how much it’ll cost or when it’ll be fixed.

They’ve contacted numerous fencing companies to get an estimate, but….

“We haven’t heard back from the contractors just yet,” Mieras said.

Because following a big storm like last Thursday’s, they’re probably busy fixing other fences that were seriously damaged, as well.

The city realizes sometimes that’s just the way the ball bounces.

“We got tournaments coming up this summer and obviously we’d like to get it repaired prior to those tournaments,” Kearney said.

Other than the tennis courts, the city says the only other damage to the park system was tree damage and it’s currently working with its forestry department to get those cleaned up.