SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The people who live in the McKennan Park neighborhood take pride in the park and what it has to offer. For decades, ice skating has been a part of the park’s activities in the winter. But a new multi-million dollar plan does not include the skating area.

At a public meeting, the city explained the latest plans for McKennan Park, which include the addition of a new wading pool.

“We’ve heard from the community that it is important to preserve the history of McKennan Park, and when we take that into consideration, our plans lend themselves to shallow water,” said Assistant Park Director Brett Kollars.

But an ice rink for McKennan Park is not in the $4.3 million budget for improvements. Some who live in the neighborhood say that would be a shame.

“I think living not too far from the park, coming here in the winter, walking our dog, and seeing the kids and the parents out here ice skating, I love that,” said Kim Vandentop.

Vandentop says she sees people using the ice rink in the wintertime just about every day. Some years, this area is already covered in ice, but there’s not much happening so far this year because of our warm weather. That’s why the city would opt for a privately funded refrigerated ice rink.

“The overall vision of McKennan Park is some sort of refrigerated ice rink, but like I said, we don’t have that budgeted in this project, but it is something that we would like to see,” said Carter Roberts, Park Development Specialist.

The city is still taking public input on the project and if people would like an ice rink they are ready to listen to ideas.

“Public input is an important piece to our planning process, so we will create avenues for the public to continue to weigh in on the development of McKennan Park,” said Kollars.

Kollars says early talk of a splash pad at McKennan Park park was set aside pretty quickly after they talked with neighbors.