SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years a little house in the heart of Sioux Falls has been affectionately known as the McDonald’s House.



If you’ve ever seen it you know why.

But it’s been sold to a new owner, who has plans to renovate it, and the neighbors couldn’t be Mc-Happier.

“People who drive by here are like wow every time,” Brandy Wiseman designer said.

They’re not exactly the golden arches, but the color scheme is definitely a whopper.

“You definitely have questions when you drive by,” Wiseman said.

Questions like what’s this all about, because there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to what’s here.

Brandy Wiseman, a realtor, and her fiancé Kyle Eberts of Crew Construction bought the McDonald’s House and now plan to renovate it.

“I see a good structure, it’s a lot to look at obviously, but we see through all that,” Eberts said.

From owls to signs to…….I don’t even know how to describe this, but soon it’ll all be gone.

“Everything you see in the front here was just kind of added on, so we’ll tear all that off and clean up the inside and clean up all the exterior stuff, it’ll look completely different when we are done,” Eberts said.

Lawrence Weissenburger, who has lived across the street from the house for 12 years, says he never got along with the previous owner and is tired of looking at the property.

“The junk and trash outside, I’m sure they sent him letters, but he just left it all there,” Weissenburger said.

“This is a very nice neighborhood, I grew up in this neighborhood, so I really like revitalizing these types of areas on the east side of town; all the neighbors have come by and given their comments, but I think they are all excited about what we are going to do,” Eberts said.

“Honestly I think beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and the previous owner thought he was adding beauty to it, but when it’s done it’ll appeal to the masses,” Wiseman said.

Eberts says it’ll take about three months to do all the renovations.

KELOLAND News will be following the progress and show you the end results when it’s done.