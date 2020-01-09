McCrossan visitors center needs volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Betty Hodge has been volunteering at the McCrossan Boys Ranch for four years now. Although she may be retired at 88-years-old, her passion to help out never quits.

“When I found out about the visitor’s center, I said, ‘Can I be first!’ and that’s what they did,” Hodge said.

She’s been serving time since the center opened in October, and she is one of twelve part-time volunteers along with Lois Hamilton. From keeping things neat, archiving McCrossan memories, to welcoming all who visit, there’s plenty to do.

“Like at Christmas time, we did a lot of Christmas decorating and getting ready for their party and getting their cards ready for the tree, where people can bring them presents,” Hamilton said.

“I try to do something for somebody everyday,” Hodge said.

“Usually our volunteers will work anywhere from two hours to four hours a day, and their schedules vary; we try to build those around their schedules and their personal things so we’re very flexible,” Volunteer Coordinator Cindy Bahe said.

Bahe is looking to fill about 5 or 6 more weekend shifts during the winter months but Hodge’s enthusiasm might beat her to it.

“I’m trying to sign people up right now,” Hodge said.

When the summer rolls around they’re going to need even more.

“Hours will expand. We’ll probably be open 6 or 7 days a week and longer periods of time,” Bahe said.

And they’ll get the chance to assist with tours, and field trips that students will take to the ranch.

“I’m going to try to keep filling in as much as I can. It’s just been a good start… to my retirement years,” Hamilton said.

A little bit of time in the day, filled with big hearts.

“Anything to help the boys. That’s where it ends up anyways. Yeah, you know, helping them,” Hodge said.

If you’re interested in volunteering and learning more about the McCrossan Boys Ranch you can visit their website or call Visitor Center Volunteer Coordinator Cindy Bahe at (605) 339 – 1203.