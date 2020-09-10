McCrossan Boys Ranch Virtual Banquet & Auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is once again helping out with the McCrossan Boys Ranch Banquet Auction, only this year it’s going to be a virtual banquet due to COVID-19.



KELOLAND News anchor Don Jorgensen will be hosting the event online on McCrossan’s Facebook page.

He spent the afternoon with a production crew at the ranch recording different segments.

You’ll hear from alumni, staff and board members about how the ranch makes a difference.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had to go virtual, I’ve been doing banquet auctions for 19 years and this is a change for us one thing I’m excited about is it’s going to be open to everyone for the first time it doesn’t matter if you’re near Sioux Falls, we have alumni from Germany that’s going to tune in, so that’ll open up the door for more people to learn about McCrossans but at the same time, it’s kind of scary too,” Director of Development Christy Menning said.



The auction is McCrossan’s biggest fundraiser each year, raising about $150,000 to fund its programs for the boys.

The online auction will be September 24th starting at 7 p.m. on its Facebook Page.