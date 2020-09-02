McCrossan Boys Ranch in need of hay following dry summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot temps and dry conditions are having an impact on the horses and cattle at McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls. The nonprofit that provides new hope for at-risk youth is running out of food for the animals.

Meet Bruce. He’s a giant but gentle Belgian Draft Horse at McCrossan Boys Ranch. As you can imagine, he and his friends eat a lot.

“With our draft horses and our saddle horses and our cattle, we go through a lot of hay every year,” Geis said.

Troy Geis and Brianna Pederson take care of the horses and livestock here with the help of the boys.

“This year has been a little tough because we’ve kind of been dry here in the last part of the summer. Our hay productions went way down this summer,” Geis said.

Their pasture dried up quickly and it’s been a low yielding alfalfa year at the Ranch.

“This year it’s been so dry this summer and the grass hasn’t grown. So we’ve had to start feeding hay a little earlier this year. We’re starting to dwindle down on our bales,” Pederson said.

McCrossan Boys Ranch has all different kinds of animals including these guys. They go through about 150 tons of hay each year.

“We have a lot of boys that this is what they do every day after school and they absolutely love it. Some of them just come up to hang out with the horses or the goats or the sheep. We have boys that love all of the livestock we have here. They figure out that it’s fun to actually do some hard labor,” Pederson said.

It’s hands-on experience that gets rewarded with horse rides and other opportunities.

“Any hay that we could get would definitely be beneficial to the horses and the boys and allow us to take care of our program we have out here,” Pederson said.

A program that benefits at-risk youth in KELOLAND.

If you’d like to help out, you can call Christy Menning at 605-339-1203.