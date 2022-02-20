SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The animals at McCrossan Boys Ranch have an important job on the ranch helping the boys.

From horses, to cattle, to sheep, plus many more, there are a lot of mouths to feed. Brianna Pederson is an equine assistant and says they go through about 30 to 45 bales per month. Right now they’re in need of donations of alfalfa and grass round bales.

“We have a couple of alfalfa fields and grass hay that we bale up every year, it’s just been, we haven’t got as many cuttings off of it as we usually do and that’s been for the last three years, so it’s just kind of accumulated to the point where we are behind,” Pederson said.

She says when the weather is cold, the amount of hay bales used each month can go up.