NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — North Sioux City Council members are highlighting what they see as concerns over a proposal to expand McCook Lake.

Resident Mike Chicoine has already received at least one permit for a 1,500-foot-long canal he wants to build on the southeast end of the lake.

The McCook Lake Association and others oppose the plan. At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Patti Teel outlined two courses of action relating to the project. One centers on what the city believes was an incorrect permitting process.

“We did reach out to our elected officials in Washington D.C. We’ve heard back from Senator Rounds’ office, and they have given the matter to a gentleman who has experience with the Army Corp of Engineers. In particular, this is in relation to our questions about the permitting process for the permit that he has received from the Corp of Engineers,” said Eric Christensen, North Sioux City administrator.

“They are stepping up and they are making sure that all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed and things are going to be done properly. So I’m glad there’s some oversight now from the city because we aren’t getting any oversight from the county or from the state. So yes, I’m very pleased,” said Dirk Lohry, McCook Lake Association president.

According to Mayor Teel, Chicoine also will be required to agree in writing to construction standards as a condition of receiving a site development permit.

No official action was taken at Monday’s meeting.