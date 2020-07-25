McCook County sees season’s first West Nile case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone living in McCook County is the season’s first human case of West Nile Virus.

Over in Sioux Falls on Friday at Spencer Park, you could spot a lot of people out and about, including Traelius Robinson. He tells KELOLAND News he comes here every day, where he does notice mosquitoes.

“People closer to the trail, yes, I think they get bit up a little bit more than what we do over here, but it’s still pretty bad, we’re by the forest,” Robinson said.

Denise Patton, Health Program Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls and also the City Entomologist, says that mosquito traps in the city have caught fewer mosquitoes, but they’re still seeing the kind capable of spreading the West Nile virus.

“Mosquitoes that spread the virus the best are kind of light biters,” Patton said. “They just, you won’t notice them as much. They aren’t swarms that eat you alive. They’re the one or two bites that you maybe don’t notice so much. So wear bug spray if you have outdoor activities that you’re doing.”

One of Patton’s takeaways from the news of the positive case is that it’s evidence that the virus is out there.

“I think the biggest note here is that South Dakota is typically in the top five spots in the entire nation for West Nile Virus cases per capita,” Patton said. “We are always the hotbed. In fact we’re usually in the one or two spot. It has been an incredibly different year for a billion reasons. West Nile’s been very low, we haven’t had anything in the city of Sioux Falls or in the state up until now obviously, but this does tell us, listen, they’re still out there, there still is a chance.”

Patton also says that if you want to know about when spraying will happen in Sioux Falls, you can text the word “spray” to 888-777.