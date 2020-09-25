Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch welcomes people of all ages

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – As we start the fall season, many fall activities are starting to open up. One new attraction in Yankton is welcoming people of all ages while also showcasing South Dakota agriculture.

The warm weather is perfect for pumpkins, pictures, and plenty of fun at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch, at least that’s what Charlotte Goeden is looking forward to Friday.

“I’m here to have fun with my friends and family,” visiting Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch, Charlotte Goeden said.

Scott and Molly Nedved own this fall attraction located just west of Yankton. The idea came after the family visited similar places in the surrounding area.

“Last fall we decided ‘hey we’re farmers, we’ve got the ground, we need this closer to Yankton,’ so the idea came about in about October last year and then throughout the winter we came up with the different ideas and did research and started working in March of this year,” owner Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch, Molly Nedved said.

You’ll also find a corn maze which is sponsored by First Dakota National Bank. It is one design, but two different mazes, one is geared toward children and the other is a little more challenging.

“They worked with the maze company and they came up with the design of a tractor, barn, cloud, and a sun, it turned out great,” owner Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch, Scott Nedved said. “The way we did it was we created the design beforehand and then we actually loaded that into a monitor within the planter and tractor and that actually planted the design as we went.”

As a farm family this is just one way to showcase agriculture in South Dakota.

“We thought this was one way for folks that have moved off the farm or couple generations off the farm, that they could experience a little bit more of the South Dakota agriculture while having fun doing it,” Scott Nedved said.

A fall favorite that’s fun for all.

“Yeah it’s fun, because we haven’t really gotten to do anything because of COVID and stuff like that,” Goeden said.

To find out about hours and all events happening there, we’ve provide a link here.