SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in Sioux Falls will head to the polls in about two months to elect the next city leaders.

All three mayoral candidates will join KELOLAND Media Group for a debate on Tuesday, April 5th starting at eight p.m. central times.

The debate between current mayor Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites will be broadcast live on KELOLAND television, KELOXtra, and KELOLAND.com.