SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It takes quite a bit of money to run for political office. And the race for Sioux Falls mayor is no different. Tonight we take a look at the most recent campaign finance disclosure reports for all three mayoral candidates

Incumbent Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites must all keep records of who is making donations and how much.

This information is available through the Sioux Falls City Clerk’s Office. The latest information available today is from march 3rd, it shows

Itemized direct contributions from individuals for David Zokaites show $2,191 and 99 cents.

For Paul TenaHaken that number jumps to $26,553 dollars and 25 cents, and for Taneeza Islam $34,350 dollars.

As of March 3rd, TenHaken was the only candidate to list contributions from “in-state” political action committees, listing three donations of a thousand dollars apiece from Sioux Empire Better government, AGC of South Dakota Building Chapter and the South Dakota Retailers Association.

When we break down itemized contributions from individuals you can see a marked difference between Islam and TenHaken. TenHaken lists fewer donors at higher dollar amounts, the most common being a one-thousand-dollar donation.

Islam’s itemized list shows more donations, some at smaller amounts, and a number of them coming from out of state.

“I’m really proud of my financial reports because it really reflects folks who I have worked with my entire 20 year career are investing in this campaign I’ve lived here for ten years and about the majority, a little over the majority is from South Dakota, said Islam.

Islam says a number of out-of-state donations come from friends and family in Michigan where she grew up.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says he’s not a fan of fundraising and has been able to get by with only a single fundraising event.

“Campaign finance is a little bit of a testament to the support in the community for a candidate, I think 90, 95 percent of my donations are all from here in South Dakota. To me it’s a little bit of an endorsement on the job you are doing, people want to give you money and they like the work you are doing and like the direction you are taking the community a lot of times they will invest in you as a person to move that forward,” said TenHaken.

David Zokaites has self-funded the majority of his campaign and says he doesn’t spend much time thinking about fundraising.

“I am far more focused on policy than I am on promotion, and that means if I get the job I’ll know what to do and I will know how to do it well. A lot of politicians spend a lot of time and effort saying a couple of buzz words and pretend that that is solid policy and solid platform and it’s not its just a few buzzwords,” said Zokaites.

KELOLAND News is hosting a debate with all three mayoral candidates Tuesday night.

We’ll be asking them your questions starting at eight p.m. CT on KELOLAND TV. Election Day is on April 12th.