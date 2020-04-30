Mayor TenHaken wants people to take precautions when using equipment at city parks

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls announced a limited re-opening of its parks Thursday.

It includes playground equipment, dog parks, skate parks and basketball courts. With some areas back open Mayor Paul TenHaken encourages people to still take precautions.

“COVID can certainly be transmitted easily on park equipment with all the hands and fingers and germs that live on that equipment. Be watchful of your kids, wash your hands, teach them good respiratory hygiene,” Mayor TenHaken said.

Park Shelters, restrooms and athletic fields will remain closed. Park drinking fountains will also be unavailable for use.

