BRANDON, S.D.-- This past Sunday night, five new drivers would be inducted into the Husets Hall of Fame.

"You would think as the years go on it would be easier and easier but it's truly getting harder and harder to get the inductee's narrowed down to just five. There's so many desvering people in so many different ways at the race track, it's really a battle to try and come up with just five each year to be inducted," said Rod Pattison, the Huset's Hall of Fame Chairman.