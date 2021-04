SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will give his State of the City address on Monday, May 3.

The address will be given at 1 p.m. at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls. Seating for the event is on a first come, first serve basis.

If you can’t go in person, the address will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.