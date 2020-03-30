Mayor TenHaken says we haven’t peaked yet

A lot of Sioux Falls bars and restaurants remained closed over the weekend.

But there is still a handful that continue to operate under the new ordinance that was passed last week that only allows them to host up to 10 customers.

Downtown Sioux Falls looks a little bit like a ghost town as businesses remain locked up to try help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Right now there are 28 cases reported in Minnehaha County. The mayor says Sioux Falls hasn’t seen the worst of it yet.

“We will have a surge, it’s just is our surge an apex peak or is our surge more like this,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Monday he used a chart to demonstrate where we are at and where we want to be.

“This is where you get into trouble, this is where we are hanging out right now,” TenHaken said. “We are trying to stay in the blue, that is important because we are trying to ensure our hospital care is available for when people need it.”

The mayor says the hospitals are in good shape with personal protective equipment and ventilators.

While he believes businesses are doing a good job of complying with the new ordinance, he has some concerns about the city parks.

“Yes I have people reporting to me kids playing basketball, playing soccer and they shouldn’t be doing this and mayor you need to be doing something about this, we’re looking at that and determining if we have to be more heavy handed on the parks,” TenHaken said.

The mayor says he would hate to do that because he feels the parks are the one outlet for a lot of people right now.

The mayor says this is our new normal now, we will continue to see new cases of Covid-19 every day.