Mayor TenHaken says he’s recovered from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he has recovered from a bout with COVID-19.

TenHaken says he woke up one morning about two weeks ago, feeling a little off. He says two other people in his family also caught the virus even though everyone was vaccinated.

“And it was mild, and so my take away from that is vaccinations, while they won’t prevent you from getting Covid, they will prevent you from having severe symptoms and probably keeping you out of the hospital,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says not only was he tired and achy, but he also lost his sense of taste and smell.