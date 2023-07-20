SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls met this afternoon at Carnegie Hall to unveil the proposed budget for 2024.

Mayor Paul Tenhaken unveiled his proposed budget for 2024 to the City Council as well as other city organizations.

The proposed 790.1 million dollar budget will allocate money towards numerous city departments. Mayor Tenhaken proposed 145 million dollars for the street and highway department is much needed.

“I’m excited about the road spending. I mean, we got a lot of money that we’re putting to our road projects. And to me, as mayor here report card is the roads and people drive on your report card every day. And so looking forward and getting smooth commutes from people in the community,” Tenhaken said.

Tenhaken also spoke about the Capital Improvement Plan which is budgeted at $341 million for the year.

City council member Greg Neitzert says he is looking forward to diving into the projects.

“I think it’s a great balance of infrastructure and quality of life really excited about the rebuilding of our pool’s expansion to the bike trail over on my northwest side,” said Neitzert.

The budget would also allocate additional money for police officers.

“I’m really happy that we’re adding additional positions to our police force, we’re going to add, try to add seven more positions to our police force,” said Sarah Cole, City Councilor at Large.

As budget hearings are around the corner, Tenhaken says he is looking forward to productive sessions.

The first budget hearing will take place Wednesday, August 2 from 3–5 p.m.