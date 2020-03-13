Mayor TenHaken on KELOLAND This Morning ‘Not in panic mode’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, Mayor Paul TenHaken declared a state of emergency in the City of Sioux Falls in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TenHaken stopped by the KELOLAND Media Group studio Friday morning to discuss the city’s decision.

“Emergency declaration is the term we use, but that allows us to kick some things into place and allows us move a little more quickly as a city,” TenHaken said. “We’re operating with an overabundance of caution. We’re not in panic mode.”

TenHaken said the city’s goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19. He highlighted the term “flatten the curve” which includes measures that would flatten the spread of the virus.

An emergency operation center has been set up for city officials to gather and have a coordinated space.

TenHaken also pointed to the importance of social distancing for the next few weeks. If people feel sick, TenHaken urged them to stay home and call medical providers. For people going to work, he said keep practicing good hand-washing and good hygiene.

“Seattle, New York, places like that are in a tougher spot because they didn’t enact some of these measures quick enough. This gives us a proactive approach,” TenHaken said. “The big thing is we’re not in a state of panic. … Continue with your lives as normal, but just be very smart about who you are around.”

All gatherings in city-own facilities will be limited for the next 14 days to less than 250 people at venues such as, the PREMIER Center, the Washington Pavilion, the Orpheum Theatre and other larger events.

The Midco Aquatic Center is going to be closed until March 27.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Siouxland Libraries have cancelled all of their events for the next 14 days.

Community centers will also be closed, except for after-school activities until 6 p.m.

The Washington Pavilion will be closing the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Museum until March 27.

TenHaken stressed the closures are for 14 days and the city will reassess at that time.

So far, there are three positive cases in Minnehaha County. There are 41 pending cases at the State Health Lab, but new numbers will be released by the State Health Department at noon Friday.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for more coverage on-air and online.