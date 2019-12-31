Mayor TenHaken looks back at the biggest challenges for Sioux Falls in 2019

It’s been a busy year for the city of Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, Mayor Paul TenHaken looked back at the successes and challenges of 2019.

One of the biggest challenges was the weather, between the flooding in the spring and the tornadoes in September.

TenHaken says those disasters in 2019 could still impact the city in 2020.

“We’re already looking at what 2020 Spring flooding could look like and the optimist in me wants to say it won’t happen, the realist in me says our river levels and the water tables are at historic levels right now,” Mayor TenHaken said.

TenHaken also praised all the city workers, volunteers and federal agents who came out to help in the clean up process.