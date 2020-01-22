Mayor TenHaken introduces newly formed art task force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Wednesday morning, mayor Paul TenHaken introduced the new art task force to the city of Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says the arts are a strong economic resource for the region and Sioux Falls is the epi-center. So, the city wanted to create a master plan for the arts, it all starts with this task force.

“We have a lot of organizations that are focused on the arts in our city, but there’s a lot of pocketed focuses, there’s a lot of silos within our arts community, and I don’t think that comes as a surprise to anybody,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The task force, made up of 12 people, will work with directors of the major arts committees, including the South Dakota Arts Council, SculptureWalk and more.

“We want to figure out how we can work together and lift all those together throughout a rising ride in our arts community here in Sioux Falls,” Mayor TenHaken said.

Task force facilitator Janet Brown says the group will take a look at what the city has done and where it needs to do regarding the arts.

“It really is a task force about how the arts can serve the population of Sioux Falls and those who visit Sioux Falls. It’s also a task force that will look at how we’re accountable for the tax dollars that are supporting the arts,” Janet Brown, the facilitator of the arts task force said.

The task force will have two meetings in February and March, which will be open to the public. A final report is expected in May.