SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken is holding a “special announcement” at 2 p.m. Monday at the bike trail at the 8th Street Bridge.

In an email to KELOLAND News and other media outlets, Mayor TenHaken says he’s reserving any further comments until the announcement on Monday.

In April, TenHaken told KELOLAND News he was leaning towards running for re-election after he filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office.

The race for mayor will be held April 12, 2022.