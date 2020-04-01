Mayor TenHaken: Denny Sanford to contribute $1 million to One Sioux Falls Fund

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced on Tuesday that Denny Sanford is donating $1 million to the One Sioux Falls Fund.

“Time after time, Denny has stepped up and been generous to the people of Sioux Falls,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “As people in Sioux Falls grapple with the financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 virus, Denny has come forward to help a lot of people in need. I am grateful for Denny’s contribution and friendship during this challenging time for Sioux Falls.”

“Sioux Falls has given me so much in my life and I want to make sure those hurting right now have a helping hand. We will get through this and I am happy to help the community overcome the effects of this virus,” said Sanford.

Donations will be used to help people affected by COVID-19.

