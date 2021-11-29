Mayor TenHaken, Chief Thum review crime numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Sioux Falls have released the crime data for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Police say violent crime is down across the city so far in 2021. That includes homicides, robberies, aggravated assaults and simple assaults.

However, police say they continue to see an upward trend of stolen vehicles.

In almost all of the cases, the vehicles are left unlocked with the keys inside. Authorities are also concerned about growing numbers of overdoses.

Police say Sioux Falls is on pace for a record number of overdose deaths.

We’re digging into the report and what it means for you, coming up Monday night on KELOLAND News.

