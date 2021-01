SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced Friday that Matt McAreavey would be the next Fire Chief of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

McAreavey replaces Brad Goodroad as SFFR’s Fire Chief. McAreavey began his career with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue as a firefighter in 2002.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad announced in December that he planned to retire in February of 2021. Goodroad will serve as a resource to the transition team.