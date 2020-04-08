Mayor TenHaken: About $3.3 million in the One Sioux Falls Fund right now

Mayor Paul TenHaken says there is about $3.3 million in the One Sioux Falls Fund, which focuses on helping renters avoid eviction. He says there’s over 2,500 applications.

“If you just do quick math, 2,500 people, and let’s say $1,000 each, that fund is about out, obviously we haven’t given that all away, we’ve approved several hundred of those applicants already, but you can see where the needs are great, and the needs are growing everyday in that fund,” Mayor TenHaken said.

Click here to donate or apply.