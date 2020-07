SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- For years The Banquet in Sioux Falls has gathered items for its Project S.O.S., handing out supplies and backpacks to those in need during a big event. But COVID-19 is forcing a change to the typical plans.

Volunteers at The Banquet are working hard to pack more than 6,000 backpacks for Project S.O.S. This year, distribution will be done through deliveries and pick-up.